The Oh Hellos
The Oh Hellos Biography (Wikipedia)
The Oh Hellos are an American folk rock duo formed in 2011 in San Marcos, Texas, United States, consisting of siblings Tyler and Maggie Heath. They remain an independent band, with six releases, The Oh Hellos, Through the Deep, Dark Valley, Dear Wormwood, Notos, and Eurus, as well as a Christmas EP, The Oh Hellos' Family Christmas Album. Initially finding success on music promotion website Bandcamp, the duo's music has since been featured on NBC's Parenthood. When playing live, Maggie and Tyler are often joined by a large ensemble of musicians as their backing band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
