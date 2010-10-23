A Rocket to the MoonFormed 2006. Disbanded 2013
A Rocket to the Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b7aee58-83e6-48f1-b8df-dcc473faf613
A Rocket to the Moon Biography (Wikipedia)
A Rocket to the Moon (commonly abbreviated as ARTTM) was an American rock band formed during 2006 in Braintree, Massachusetts, by Nick Santino, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist. Guitarist and backup vocalist Justin Richards (also of Brighten), bassist and backup vocalist Eric Halvorsen, and drummer Andrew Cook eventually joined the band, forming the final member lineup. The band has two albums through Fueled by Ramen. Their debut, On Your Side, was released on October 13, 2009. Wild & Free was released on March 26, 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A Rocket to the Moon Tracks
Sort by
Like We Used To
A Rocket to the Moon
Like We Used To
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Rocket to the Moon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist