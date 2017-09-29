PhoniqueGerman DJ and producer Michael Vater, founder of “Ladies and Gentlemen”
Phonique
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b789d86-691f-4878-aea5-9f597c23c9bb
Phonique Tracks
Sort by
Elitess
Phonique
Elitess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elitess
Last played on
The Moment (feat. Boot Slap) (Mihai Popoviciu Remix)
Phonique
The Moment (feat. Boot Slap) (Mihai Popoviciu Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Moment (feat. Boot Slap) (Mihai Popoviciu Remix)
Last played on
99 And A Half (Feat Alexander East) (I Cube Remix)
Phonique
99 And A Half (Feat Alexander East) (I Cube Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Red Dress (Tiefschwarz Remix) (Kissy Klub Version)
Phonique
The Red Dress (Tiefschwarz Remix) (Kissy Klub Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phonique Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist