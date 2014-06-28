Papa John JosephBorn 27 November 1877. Died 22 January 1965
Papa John Joseph
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1877-11-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b779523-a15d-4c11-8c5a-fa1a4fc512ca
Papa John Joseph Biography (Wikipedia)
Papa John Joseph (27 November 1877 – 22 January 1965) was an early New Orleans jazz string bass player.
Joseph was born in St. James Parish, Louisiana, and moved to New Orleans by 1906.
Early in his career he played with Buddy Bolden. He later played in the Claiborne Williams band and the Original Tuxedo Orchestra.
For years in midlife he worked professionally as a barber, playing music occasionally on the side. He returned to music full-time in his later years. He was a regular at Preservation Hall until he famously dropped dead there after finishing a rousing version of "When the Saints Go Marching In".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Papa John Joseph Tracks
Sort by
Tiger Rag
Louis Nelson
Tiger Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiger Rag
Last played on
Back to artist