RACRemix Artist Collective. Formed January 2007
RAC
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b75fd73-dddf-4220-96bb-0e595cc03297
RAC Biography (Wikipedia)
André Allen Anjos, better known by his stage name RAC, is a Portuguese DJ and record producer. RAC has created more than 200 remixes in the rock, electronica, and dance music genres for various musical artists, with his work featured in ads from Citigroup and Hulu, among others. The live, five-piece touring act has been featured at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Firefly Music Festival, Bumbershoot, Corona Capital music festival and Lollapalooza music festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
RAC Tracks
Sort by
This Song (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
RAC
This Song (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06433cs.jpglink
This Song (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
Last played on
This Song (Gramercy Remix) (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
RAC
This Song (Gramercy Remix) (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kysx4.jpglink
This Song (Gramercy Remix) (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
Last played on
This Song (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas Remix) (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
RAC
This Song (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas Remix) (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0643456.jpglink
This Song (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas Remix) (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
Last played on
Let Go (Arty Rework)
RAC
Let Go (Arty Rework)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Go (Arty Rework)
Last played on
We Belong
Katie Herzig
We Belong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Belong
Last played on
We Belong
RAC
RAC
We Belong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Belong
Last played on
Cheap Sunglasses (The Knocks Remix)
RAC
Cheap Sunglasses (The Knocks Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheap Sunglasses (The Knocks Remix)
Last played on
