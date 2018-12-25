ToraeBorn 18 March 1979
Torae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b7501e5-18f8-4940-8405-1b3bcaa2845d
Torae Biography (Wikipedia)
Torae (born Torae L. Carr) is an American rapper from the Coney Island section of Brooklyn, New York. He has released a number of solo albums and collaborative works, and operates the independent record label Internal Affairs Entertainment.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Torae Tracks
Sort by
Waiting on Christmas Day (feat. Bluu Suede)
Torae
Waiting on Christmas Day (feat. Bluu Suede)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting on Christmas Day (feat. Bluu Suede)
Last played on
Saturday Night
Torae
Saturday Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday Night
Last played on
Click (feat. Skyzoo)
Torae
Click (feat. Skyzoo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Switch
Torae
Switch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Switch
Last played on
Party Crashers
Torae
Party Crashers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Party Crashers
Last played on
Torae Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist