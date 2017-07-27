Showbiz & A.G.Formed 1990
Showbiz & A.G.
1990
Showbiz & A.G. Biography (Wikipedia)
Showbiz and A.G. (also known as Show and A.G.) are an American hip hop duo from The Bronx, New York City. Showbiz is a producer and A.G. (short for André the Giant) is a rapper. The two debuted on Lord Finesse's Funky Technician album in 1990. Show and A.G. are members of the Diggin' in the Crates Crew (D.I.T.C.) along with Lord Finesse, Diamond D, Fat Joe, O.C., Buckwild and the late Big L.
