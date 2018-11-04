Cassadee Blake Pope; born August 28, 1989) is an American singer, song-writer, and musician. Pope was the lead vocalist of the rock band Hey Monday (on hiatus as of December 2011), with whom she released one studio album and three EPs. Pope embarked on a solo career in early 2012, and released Cassadee Pope (EP) in May 2012. She took part in the third season of The Voice and became the first female winner on December 18, 2012. Her debut solo country album, Frame by Frame, was released on October 8, 2013 to a top 10 Billboard 200 charting. It debuted at No. 1 on Top Country Albums, with 43,000 copies sold in its first week.