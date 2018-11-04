Cassadee PopeBorn 28 August 1989
Cassadee Pope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b714531-2c81-48d2-b134-4197f820caa1
Cassadee Pope Biography (Wikipedia)
Cassadee Blake Pope; born August 28, 1989) is an American singer, song-writer, and musician. Pope was the lead vocalist of the rock band Hey Monday (on hiatus as of December 2011), with whom she released one studio album and three EPs. Pope embarked on a solo career in early 2012, and released Cassadee Pope (EP) in May 2012. She took part in the third season of The Voice and became the first female winner on December 18, 2012. Her debut solo country album, Frame by Frame, was released on October 8, 2013 to a top 10 Billboard 200 charting. It debuted at No. 1 on Top Country Albums, with 43,000 copies sold in its first week.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cassadee Pope Tracks
Sort by
One More Red Light
Cassadee Pope
One More Red Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One More Red Light
Last played on
Take You Home
Cassadee Pope
Take You Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take You Home
Last played on
Wasting All These Tears
Cassadee Pope
Wasting All These Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wasting All These Tears
Last played on
Wasting My Tears
Cassadee Pope
Wasting My Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wasting My Tears
Last played on
Good Times
Cassadee Pope
Good Times
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Times
Last played on
Think Of You (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2017)
Chris Young
Think Of You (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p032m493.jpglink
Think Of You (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2017)
Last played on
Kisses At Airports (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
Cassadee Pope
Kisses At Airports (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alien (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
Cassadee Pope
Alien (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think Of You
Chris Young
Think Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p032m493.jpglink
Think Of You
Last played on
I Wish I Could Break Your Heart
Cassadee Pope
I Wish I Could Break Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wish I Could Break Your Heart
Last played on
One Song Away
Cassadee Pope
One Song Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Song Away
Last played on
Happy
Cassadee Pope
Happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy
Last played on
11
Cassadee Pope
11
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
11
Last played on
Easier to Lie
Cassadee Pope
Easier to Lie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easier to Lie
Last played on
OVER YOU (The Voice Performance)
Cassadee Pope
OVER YOU (The Voice Performance)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cassadee Pope Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Kelsea Ballerini - Miss Me More
-
Kelsea Ballerini - Interview
-
Kelsea Ballerini - Interview
-
Kelsea Ballerini: "I was asked if I wanted to sing...with Shania Twain!"
-
‘It’s another dimension to explore’ – Carrie Underwood on how parenthood has shaped her songwriting
-
Carrie Underwood | Interview
-
Carrie Underwood inducted in to the Singers Hall of Fame
-
Carrie Underwood talks to Simon Mayo
Back to artist