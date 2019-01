Eumir Deodato de Almeida (born 22 June 1942) is a Brazilian pianist, composer, arranger, and record producer, primarily in jazz but who has been known for his eclectic melding of genres, such as pop, rock, disco, rhythm and blues, classical, Latin and bossa nova.

Deodato has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, winning the 1974 Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for "Also Sprach Zarathustra (2001)". His 500+ works as a producer and arranger includes Kool & the Gang's hits "Celebration", "Ladies' Night", and "Too Hot".