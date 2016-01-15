Gregory Harry "Gregg" Karukas (born May 18, 1956) is a smooth jazz pianist from Bowie, Maryland. He experimented with drums, guitar, trumpet, and keyboards as a child, but it was not until his teens that he pursued music professionally as a pianist, having played with the Bowie High School Starliners big band. When he was sixteen, he owned one of the first Minimoog synthesizers.

Karukas spent five years with Tim Eyermann in the band East Coast Offering. After moving to Los Angeles, he worked with David Benoit, Richard Elliot, Grant Geissman, Dave Koz, Ronnie Laws, and Melissa Manchester. He was a member of the Rippingtons when they recorded their first album, Moonlighting (1987). He has worked as a sideman with Craig Chaquico, Boney James, and Peter White.

Karukas has received multiple Best Keyboardist nominations at the Oasis and National Smooth Jazz Awards. He has collaborated with Brazilian composer Dori Caymmi and Ricardo Silveira. He produced, arranged, engineered, and co-wrote two albums with Omar Akram, whose Echoes of Love won the Grammy Award for Best New Age Album in 2013.