Preeya Kalidas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyh7.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b692feb-56dd-4aec-bcff-2b742feba3c5
Preeya Kalidas Biography (Wikipedia)
Preeya Kalidas (born 21 June 1980) is a British singer and actress. She previously played Amira Masood in the soap opera EastEnders. Having done so, she returned to her career in singing, with her single "Shimmy" being released in July 2010 taken from her debut album (I'm Over It) Constant Craving, supposed to be released in September 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Preeya Kalidas Performances & Interviews
- ‘I’ve been at his house having dinner with his mum’ – Preeya Kalidas on hanging out with Naughty Boyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pzply.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pzply.jpg2016-04-04T10:27:00.000ZThat’s a pretty heavy name drop, Preeya. We can’t wait to see these two perform together at Asian Network live!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pzpw5
‘I’ve been at his house having dinner with his mum’ – Preeya Kalidas on hanging out with Naughty Boy
Preeya Kalidas Tracks
Sort by
Love Between Us
Preeya Kalidas
Love Between Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh7.jpglink
Love Between Us
Last played on
Shakalaka Baby
Preeya Kalidas
Shakalaka Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh7.jpglink
Shakalaka Baby
Last played on
Cross My Heart (feat. Preeya Kalidas)
Skepta
Cross My Heart (feat. Preeya Kalidas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btyxw.jpglink
Cross My Heart (feat. Preeya Kalidas)
Last played on
Shimmy (Desi Mix)
Preeya Kalidas
Shimmy (Desi Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh7.jpglink
Get Lucky (Asian Network Live ,2016) (feat. Preeya Kalidas)
Naughty Boy
Get Lucky (Asian Network Live ,2016) (feat. Preeya Kalidas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq4xg.jpglink
Get Lucky (Asian Network Live ,2016) (feat. Preeya Kalidas)
Last played on
Only Love
Preeya Kalidas
Only Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh7.jpglink
Only Love
Last played on
Love Between Us (Artful Remix)
Preeya Kalidas
Love Between Us (Artful Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh7.jpglink
Love Between Us (Artful Remix)
Last played on
Shakalaka Baby
Preeya Kalidas
Shakalaka Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh7.jpglink
Shakalaka Baby
Last played on
Cross My Heart (Rishi Rich Desi Remix) (feat. Preeya Kalidas)
Skepta
Cross My Heart (Rishi Rich Desi Remix) (feat. Preeya Kalidas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzp8.jpglink
Cross My Heart (Rishi Rich Desi Remix) (feat. Preeya Kalidas)
Last played on
Talking
Rekha Sawhney & Preeya Kalidas
Talking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talking
Performer
Last played on
Preeya Kalidas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist