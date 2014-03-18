Norman Gimbel (November 16, 1927 – December 19, 2018) was an American lyricist of popular songs, television and movie themes whose writing career includes such titles as "Sway", "Canadian Sunset", "Summer Samba", "The Girl from Ipanema", "Killing Me Softly with His Song", "Meditation", and "I Will Wait for You", along with an Oscar for "It Goes Like It Goes" - from the film Norma Rae. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984.