Clubland was a House music act assembled by Dave Rawlings and Ronnie Herel as the production duo Quartz, with Jan Ekholm's label B-tech. The British musician Morgan King joined them as a writer. Lead vocals were variously performed by the American hip-house rappers 2 in a Room, British rapper Stepz, and, increasingly, the Jamaican-Swedish singer Zemya Hamilton.
In the early 1990s, five songs charted on the US Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, with three of those hitting number-one: "Let's Get Busy" (credited to Clubland featuring Quartz) (1990), "Hold On (Tighter to Love)" (1992) and "Hypnotized" (1992). Another single, "Set Me Free", hit number-one on the US Hot Dance Singles Sales chart and number 2 on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart. In 1993 they won a Swedish Grammy for best album with their second album, Adventures Beyond Clubland.
Zemya Hamilton (Zemya Sylveta Larsson Auna) died on 24 December 2015 from multiple sclerosis, aged 50.
