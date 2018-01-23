Deon EstusBorn 1956
Deon Estus (born Jeffery Deon Estus, July 4, 1956, Detroit, Michigan) is an American bassist and singer, best known as the bass player of Wham! and as the bassist on George Michael's first two solo projects. Estus' single "Heaven Help Me," with additional vocals by George Michael, reached Number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1989.
