Eric PaslayBorn 29 January 1983
Eric Paslay
1983-01-29
Eric Paslay Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Thomas Paslay (born January 29, 1983) is an American country music singer and songwriter. He has released one album for EMI Nashville, which contains the hit singles "Friday Night", "Song About a Girl", and "She Don't Love You". In addition to these, Paslay has written several hit singles for other artists, and has collaborated with Amy Grant, Dierks Bentley, Charles Kelley, among others.
Eric Paslay Tracks
Forever Young
Eric Paslay
Forever Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forever Young
Last played on
Like A Song
Eric Paslay
Like A Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like A Song
Last played on
Young Forever
Eric Paslay
Young Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young Forever
Last played on
Country Side Of Heaven
Eric Paslay
Country Side Of Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Side Of Heaven
Last played on
Back Home To You
Eric Paslay
Back Home To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back Home To You
Last played on
She don't love you
Eric Paslay
She don't love you
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She don't love you
High Class
Eric Paslay
High Class
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Class
Angels In This Town
Eric Paslay
Angels In This Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angels In This Town
Friday Night
Eric Paslay
Friday Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friday Night
Here Comes Love
Eric Paslay
Here Comes Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here Comes Love
Last played on
Less than whole
Eric Paslay
Less than whole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Less than whole
Last played on
Song About A Girl
Eric Paslay
Song About A Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song About A Girl
Last played on
