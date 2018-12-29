Fania All-StarsFormed 1968
Fania All-Stars
1968
Fania All-Stars Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fania All-Stars is a musical group formed in 1968 as a showcase for the musicians on Fania Records, the leading salsa music record label of the time.
Fania All-Stars Tracks
Richie's Bag
Fania All-Stars
Richie's Bag
Richie's Bag
Descarga Fania
Fania All-Stars
Descarga Fania
Descarga Fania
Que Pasa
Fania All-Stars
Que Pasa
Que Pasa
Viva Tirado
Fania All-Stars
Viva Tirado
Viva Tirado
Son, Cuero Y Boogaloo
Fania All-Stars
Son, Cuero Y Boogaloo
Son, Cuero Y Boogaloo
Los Bravos
Fania All-Stars
Los Bravos
Los Bravos
Lamento De Un Guajiro (Uproot Andy Remix)
Fania All-Stars
Fania All-Stars
Lamento De Un Guajiro (Uproot Andy Remix)
Lamento De Un Guajiro (Uproot Andy Remix)
If This World Were Mine
Fania All-Stars
If This World Were Mine
If This World Were Mine
Smoke
Fania All-Stars
Smoke
Smoke
Closing Theme to 'Our Latin Thing'
Fania All-Stars
Fania All-Stars
Closing Theme to 'Our Latin Thing'
Closing Theme to 'Our Latin Thing'
Ahora Vengo Yo
Fania All-Stars
Ahora Vengo Yo
Ahora Vengo Yo
Congo Bongo
Fania All-Stars
Congo Bongo
Congo Bongo
Cocinando
Fania All-Stars
Cocinando
Cocinando
Los Jóvenes del Muelle
Fania All-Stars
Los Jóvenes del Muelle
Los Jóvenes del Muelle
Coro Miyare
Fania All-Stars
Coro Miyare
Coro Miyare
Ponte Duro
Fania All-Stars
Ponte Duro
Ponte Duro
Bemba Colora
Celia Cruz
Bemba Colora
Bemba Colora
