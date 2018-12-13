William McCallumFormed 2000
William McCallum
2000
William McCallum Tracks
William McCallum
BENGULLION/MAJOR JOHN MACLENNAN
THUG MI GAOL/WEE HIGHLAND LADDIE/8TH ARGYLL'S FAREWELL TO THE 116TH REGIMENT AT BASINCOURT/FLETT FROM FLOTTA
William McCallum
Gaelic Slow Air & Jigs: The Blue Cuckoo / Kenneth MacDonald / Duncan MacGregor
William McCallum
2/4 Marches: Duchess Of Edinburgh/Major Manson At Clachantrushal
William McCallum
Strathspeys & Reels: Games Night At Loch Fyne/The Fiddler/Reel Of Bogie/Buntata 's Sgadan/
William McCallum
Abercairney Highlanders / Bogan Lochan / John MacKechnie's Big reel
William McCallum
Glasgow Skye Centenary Association Gathering / Abercairney Highlanders / Duncan Lamont / Lady MacKenzie Of Gairloch
William McCallum
Trees Of North Uist/Liam Chalmers/Farewell To Dean Park
William McCallum
Mo Nighean Donn/Oran Eirisgeidh/Miss Maclellan Of Tigh A Ghearraidh/My Joy, My Love, My Tr
William McCallum
Dr Alasdair MacLaren / Captain Campbell Of Drumavoisk / Ewe Wi' The Crookit Horn / Lady MacKenzie Of Gairloch
William McCallum
ORAN MOR MHIC LEOID/LUCY CASSIDY/CAILLEACH AN DUDAIN
William McCallum
The Doirlinn/Archie MacKinley/The Black Isle
William McCallum
The Doirlinn/Archie MacKinley/The Black Isle
MacLeod's Oran Mor, Lucy Cassidy, The Old Wife of the Mill dust
William McCallum
HIGHLAND BRIGADE DEPOT/ISHBEL T MACDONALD
William McCallum
The Knightswood Ceilidh
William McCallum
The Knightswood Ceilidh
Hailey's Song/The Famous Ballymote/Farewell to Decorum/In and Out of the Harbour/The Bleth
William McCallum
The Man from Skye; Donald MacLellan's Tuning Phrase
William McCallum
2/4 MARCHES: BRIGADIER GENERAL RONALD CHEAPE OF TIRORAN/DONALD MACLELLAN OF ROTHESAY
William McCallum
Roddy Macdonald salute
William McCallum
Roddy Macdonald salute
Glasgow Skye Association's Centenary Gathering/Captain Campbell of Drumavoisk/Duncan Lamont/Ewe wi' the crookit horn/LT DJS Murray/Roddy Macdonald's fancy
William McCallum
Angus Campbell's Farewell To Stirling/Mrs Duncan MacFadyen/Duncan Lamont/Ewe Wi' the Crookit Horn/Roddy Macdonald's Fancy/The man From Glengarry
William McCallum
A.A. Cameron's, Donald Ruadh, Wiseman's Exercise, The White Eyebrow, The Puiping Poodle, The Night We Had the Goats, MacPherson's Reel, Inverinate House
William McCallum
Tug Argan Gap/the MacNeills of Ugadale
William McCallum
Tug Argan Gap/the MacNeills of Ugadale
Capt Campbell of Drumavoisk / Dora MacLeod / Lt Col DJS Murray
William McCallum
Jigs: The Cock And The Hen/The Merry Making/The Happy Farewell/Tending The Cattle With A Heavy Heart/Drops Of Brandy/Give Us A Drink Of Water/Kitty Lie Over
William McCallum
DR ALASDAIR MACLAREN/CAPTAIN CAMPBELL OF DRUMAVOISK/EWE WI' THE CROOKIT HORN/LADY MACKENZIE OF GAIRLOCH/RODDY MACDONALD'S FANCY/THE MAN FROM GLENGARRY
William McCallum
3/4 Marches: My Faithful Fair One/McGregor Of Rora/Shaols Of Herring
William McCallum
Angus Campbell's Farewell To Stirling / Mrs Duncan MacFadyen / Duncan Lamont / Ewe Wi' the Crookit Horn
William McCallum
Dr Macinnes' Fancy/Turf Lodge
William McCallum
Dr Macinnes' Fancy/Turf Lodge
Roderick MacDonalds Salute
William McCallum
Roderick MacDonalds Salute
