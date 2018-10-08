Free the Spirit
Free the Spirit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b59fd61-c02c-4790-9077-8743ebd21d5e
Free the Spirit Tracks
Sort by
Picnic At Hanging Rock
Buchner Banati, Istvan Antal, Miklos Banati & Free the Spirit
Picnic At Hanging Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Picnic At Hanging Rock
Composer
Last played on
Riverdance
Free the Spirit
Riverdance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riverdance
Last played on
Get On Up
Free the Spirit
Get On Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get On Up
Last played on
Free the Spirit Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist