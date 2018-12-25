69 BoyzFormed 1994
69 Boyz
1994
69 Boyz Biography (Wikipedia)
69 Boyz is an American Miami bass and hip hop group originating from Jacksonville, Florida, but now based largely in Orlando, Florida. The group was initiated by producers C.C. Lemonhead and Jay Ski (of Chill Deal, Quad City DJs and 95 South), and consists of rappers Van "Thrill Da Playa" Bryant, Barry "Fast" Wright, Pat Hicks, Greg "Slow" Thomas, and "Rottweiler" Mike Mike.
69 Boyz Tracks
What You Want For Christmas (feat. 69 Boyz & K-nock)
Quad City DJ’s
What You Want For Christmas (feat. 69 Boyz & K-nock)
What You Want For Christmas (feat. 69 Boyz & K-nock)
Woof Woof
69 Boyz
Woof Woof
Woof Woof
Tootsee Roll
69 Boyz
Tootsee Roll
Tootsee Roll
10 Chicken Wings and a Bottle of Don
69 Boyz
10 Chicken Wings and a Bottle of Don
10 Chicken Wings and a Bottle of Don
