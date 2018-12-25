69 Boyz is an American Miami bass and hip hop group originating from Jacksonville, Florida, but now based largely in Orlando, Florida. The group was initiated by producers C.C. Lemonhead and Jay Ski (of Chill Deal, Quad City DJs and 95 South), and consists of rappers Van "Thrill Da Playa" Bryant, Barry "Fast" Wright, Pat Hicks, Greg "Slow" Thomas, and "Rottweiler" Mike Mike.