Kate Bush Biography (BBC)
Kate Bush is a singer, songwriter, producer and performer quite unlike anyone else. From her first appearances on Top of the Pops in 1978, performing Wuthering Heights (her debut single and a No.1), she has followed her own path, making music that is unorthodox and literate, but enormously potent.
A prodigious writer as an early teen, Kate made a demo at 16 with Pink Floyd’s Dave Gilmour, which led to a record contract and the promise of an album release once she was a little older. Biding her time with dance lessons and pub gigs, she released her debut album The Kick Inside three years later to great critical acclaim.
Wuthering Heights was the first self-written single by a woman to get to No.1, and Kate suddenly found herself a media darling. She gamely appeared on a huge variety of TV shows, from Ask Aspel to The Leo Sayer Show, even getting her own BBC Christmas special in 1979. She was also spoofed by Not The Nine O’Clock News, returning the favour some years later by taking part in a jokey duet with Rowan Atkinson for the first Comic Relief.
All the while, the songs kept coming: Babooshka, Wow, Army Dreamers, each single moving her further away from what everyone else was doing and into her own sphere. By the time of 1986’s Hounds of Love, she was using sampling technology to create her own sounds, had created a side-long suite of songs about a drowning young woman, called The Ninth Wave, and still found time to appear on Wogan to promote Running Up That Hill (as seen on BBC Four’s The Kate Bush Story).
1989’s The Sensual World put James Joyce’s Ulysses into a musical context, 2011’s 50 Words for Snow recast her songwriting into a cold and frosty light (with some narrative help from Stephen Fry), and in 2014 this enigmatic and hermit-like pop star dazzled fans with an unexpected run of theatrical live performances that no one could have dared hope for.
Kate Bush Biography (Wikipedia)
Catherine Bush CBE (born 30 July 1958) is an English singer-songwriter, musician, dancer and record producer. Bush came to notice in 1978 when, aged 19, she topped the UK Singles Chart for four weeks with her debut single "Wuthering Heights", becoming the first female artist to achieve a UK number one with a self-written song. She has since released twenty-five UK Top 40 singles, including the top-ten hits "The Man with the Child in His Eyes", "Babooshka", "Running Up That Hill", "Don't Give Up" (a duet with Peter Gabriel) and "King of the Mountain". She has released ten studio albums, all of which reached the UK Top 10, including the UK number-one albums Never for Ever (1980), Hounds of Love (1985), and the compilation The Whole Story (1986). She is the first British solo female artist to top the UK album charts and the first female artist to enter the album chart at number one.
Having been writing songs since age 11, she was signed to EMI Records while under professional assistance by David Gilmour, who, along with his associates, curated her 1978 debut album The Kick Inside. Bush slowly gained artistic independence in album production, and she has taken sole credit for the production duties on all of her studio albums since The Dreaming in 1982. After the release of her seventh album The Red Shoes (1993), she took a 12 year hiatus that ended with the issue of her following album Aerial in 2005. She drew significant attention again in 2014 when she announced her concert residency Before the Dawn, which was her first set of shows since 1979's The Tour of Life.
