Kate Bush is a singer, songwriter, producer and performer quite unlike anyone else. From her first appearances on Top of the Pops in 1978, performing Wuthering Heights (her debut single and a No.1), she has followed her own path, making music that is unorthodox and literate, but enormously potent.

A prodigious writer as an early teen, Kate made a demo at 16 with Pink Floyd’s Dave Gilmour, which led to a record contract and the promise of an album release once she was a little older. Biding her time with dance lessons and pub gigs, she released her debut album The Kick Inside three years later to great critical acclaim.

Wuthering Heights was the first self-written single by a woman to get to No.1, and Kate suddenly found herself a media darling. She gamely appeared on a huge variety of TV shows, from Ask Aspel to The Leo Sayer Show, even getting her own BBC Christmas special in 1979. She was also spoofed by Not The Nine O’Clock News, returning the favour some years later by taking part in a jokey duet with Rowan Atkinson for the first Comic Relief.

All the while, the songs kept coming: Babooshka, Wow, Army Dreamers, each single moving her further away from what everyone else was doing and into her own sphere. By the time of 1986’s Hounds of Love, she was using sampling technology to create her own sounds, had created a side-long suite of songs about a drowning young woman, called The Ninth Wave, and still found time to appear on Wogan to promote Running Up That Hill (as seen on BBC Four’s The Kate Bush Story).

1989’s The Sensual World put James Joyce’s Ulysses into a musical context, 2011’s 50 Words for Snow recast her songwriting into a cold and frosty light (with some narrative help from Stephen Fry), and in 2014 this enigmatic and hermit-like pop star dazzled fans with an unexpected run of theatrical live performances that no one could have dared hope for.