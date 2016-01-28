Peasant's King - Give a Little Love @ X Music Festival Cardiff Cover Image

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wmw1r.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wmw1r.jpg

2015-07-09T09:43:00.000Z

The band perform 'Give a Little Love' as part of their blistering saturday night set.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wmw25