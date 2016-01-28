Peasant's KingNot the American band Peasant The King. Formed 1 January 2011
2012-01-01
Peasant's King Performances & Interviews
- Peasant's King - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'Antidote'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fh1xc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fh1xc.jpg2016-01-18T14:40:00.000ZSession recording from the legendary studios. Recordiadau sesiwn o stiwdios hanesyddol.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03fvhm3
Peasant's King - BBC Maida Vale Studios - 'Antidote'
- Peasant's King - Give a Little Love @ X Music Festival Cardiff Cover Imagehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wmw1r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wmw1r.jpg2015-07-09T09:43:00.000ZThe band perform 'Give a Little Love' as part of their blistering saturday night set.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wmw25
Peasant's King - Give a Little Love @ X Music Festival Cardiff Cover Image
Peasant's King Tracks
Sedative
Give a Little Love
Ninakupenda
Give A Little
Antidote
Give A Little Love
Pheasant's King
Green Green Grass of Home
Cemetery
Promised Land
Antidotes (Live At Reading Festival 2013)
Past BBC Events
Horizons: Peasant's King India Tour
NH7 Weekender, India
2015-11-29T04:20:34
Horizons: Peasant's King India Tour
NH7 Weekender, India
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
Sŵn Festival
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
13:00
Sŵn Festival
Horizons: Festival No. 6
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
Horizons: Festival No. 6
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
Horizons: Truck Festival
Truck Festival, Oxon
Horizons: Truck Festival
Truck Festival, Oxon
Horizons: X Music Festival Cardiff
Bute Park, Cardiff
Horizons: X Music Festival Cardiff
11:00
Bute Park, Cardiff
Peasant's King Links
