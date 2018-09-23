Shirley AbicairBorn 26 October 1930
Shirley Abicair
1930-10-26
Shirley Abicair Biography (Wikipedia)
Shirley Abicair (born 26 October 1928) is an Australian-born singer, musician, TV personality, actress and author.
Shirley Abicair Tracks
Skip To My Lou
Skip To My Lou
Little Boy Fishin'
Little Boy Fishin'
Christmas Alphabet
Christmas Alphabet
Terrang Boelan
Terrang Boelan
Skye Boat Song
Skye Boat Song
Smiley
Smiley
Shirley Abicair Links
