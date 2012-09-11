SnowblinkFormed 2004
Snowblink
2004
Snowblink Biography
Snowblink is an indie pop band based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Snowblink is now a duo of singer/songwriter Daniela Gesundheit and multi-instrumentalist Dan Goldman. The band has opened for Feist, Jeff Tweedy, Owen Pallett, Timber Timbre, Ohbijou, Great Lake Swimmers and The Hidden Cameras.
Snowblink Tracks
Unsurfed Waves
When Pushed From A Higher Branch
Ambergris
