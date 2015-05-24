Holland & DozierWith Brian Holland
Holland & Dozier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b52f926-4bf1-4dc0-bda0-da8e2ccdea6f
Holland & Dozier Tracks
Sort by
Why Can't We Be Lovers
Holland & Dozier
Why Can't We Be Lovers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Can't We Be Lovers
Last played on
Why Can't We Be Lovers
Lamont Dozier and Eddie Holland
Why Can't We Be Lovers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Can't We Be Lovers
Performer
Last played on
Don't Leave Me
Holland & Dozier
Don't Leave Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Leave Me
Last played on
Holland & Dozier Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist