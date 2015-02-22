Nasum (pronounced 'nah-zumm') was a grindcore band from Örebro, Sweden formed in 1992. The band released four studio albums, developed into "one of that country's premier metal acts" and disbanded after the December 2004 tsunami killed the band's frontman, Mieszko Talarczyk. The band's name, Latin for "nose", was taken from the horror film Flesh for Frankenstein.

In 2012, Nasum reunited with Rotten Sound frontman Keijo Niinimaa taking the place of Talarczyk, for a one-off tour to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary.