NasumFormed 1992. Disbanded 6 October 2012
Nasum
1992
Nasum Biography (Wikipedia)
Nasum (pronounced 'nah-zumm') was a grindcore band from Örebro, Sweden formed in 1992. The band released four studio albums, developed into "one of that country's premier metal acts" and disbanded after the December 2004 tsunami killed the band's frontman, Mieszko Talarczyk. The band's name, Latin for "nose", was taken from the horror film Flesh for Frankenstein.
In 2012, Nasum reunited with Rotten Sound frontman Keijo Niinimaa taking the place of Talarczyk, for a one-off tour to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nasum Tracks
Disdain and Contempt
Nasum
Disdain and Contempt
Nasum Links
