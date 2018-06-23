Peetie WheatstrawBorn 21 December 1902. Died 21 December 1941
Peetie Wheatstraw
1902-12-21
Peetie Wheatstraw Biography (Wikipedia)
William Bunch (December 21, 1902 – December 21, 1941), known as Peetie Wheatstraw, was an American musician, an influential figure among 1930s blues singers. The only known photograph of him shows him holding a National brand tricone resonator guitar, but he played the piano on most of his recordings.
Peetie Wheatstraw Tracks
Crazy Like The Blues
