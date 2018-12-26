VagabonBorn 1993
Vagabon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05t6932.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b50ec9e-ea83-4824-8dae-2e520d45e6f9
Vagabon Biography (Wikipedia)
Laetitia Tamko, better known by her stage name Vagabon, is a Cameroon-born multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and producer currently based in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vagabon Tracks
Sort by
Fear & Force
Vagabon
Fear & Force
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t694q.jpglink
Fear & Force
Last played on
Cleaning House
Vagabon
Cleaning House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t694q.jpglink
Cleaning House
Last played on
Back to artist