Karen Young
1946-04-13
Karen Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Young (born 13 April 1946 in Sheffield, Yorkshire) is an English-born singer who had a 1969 hit in the UK Singles Chart with "Nobody's Child" (done originally by Canadian country singer Hank Snow).
She had other singles released between 1965 and 1971, such as her cover of Cher's #9 hit "You Better Sit Down Kids" (1968), "Allentown Jail" (1969), and "Que Sera Sera"/"One Tin Soldier" (1970), before retiring from the music business in 1974.
Nobodys Child
Karen Young
Nobodys Child
Nobodys Child
