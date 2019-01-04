Bournemouth Symphony OrchestraFormed 1893
The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO) is an English orchestra with a remit to serve the South and South West of England. Founded in 1893, the BSO has developed a reputation as one of the UK's major orchestras and has worked with many of the world's leading composers, conductors and performers. Originally based in Bournemouth, the BSO moved its offices to the adjacent town of Poole in 1979.
Principal conductors of the orchestra have included Sir Dan Godfrey, Rudolf Schwarz, Constantin Silvestri, Paavo Berglund, Andrew Litton and Marin Alsop. The current principal conductor is Kirill Karabits. The orchestra is resident at Lighthouse in Poole, with other major concert series given at Portsmouth Guildhall, the Great Hall of Exeter University and Colston Hall in Bristol. Shorter series are also given in Bournemouth (Pavilion Theatre) and Basingstoke.
Introduction and Dance of Nymphs (Spartacus Suite No 1)
Warsaw Concerto
Corde natus (Concerto da chiesa)
3 Film Scores: No. 3. Face of Another: Waltz
Metamorphic Variations (Cool Interlude)
Prelude For String Orchestra
Symphony No. 2 1st Movement
Morning (Peer Gynt Suite No 1, Op 46)
Wassail Song (Folk Songs of the Four Seasons)
Children's Christmas Song (Folk Songs of the Four Seasons)
Winter Legends (3rd & 4th mvts)
Concert Waltz No 1 in D major, Op 47
Tahiti Trot, Op. 16 (Tea for Two)
Symphony no. 1
Cello Concerto
Pulcinella Suite
Symphony No. 2 in C minor, 'Little Russian' - iv. Moderato assai - Allegro vivo
Baba Yaga; The Great Gate of Kiev (Pictures at an Exhibition)
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical' (4th mvt)
Mississippi Suite (Huckleberry Finn)
Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 99: IV. Burlesque
His golden locks (Farewell to Arms, Op 9)
Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes (Moonlight)
Suite on English Folk Tunes, Op. 90: 'A time there was...'
Turkey Trot (Divertimento for Orchestra)
Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes (Sunday Morning)
Facade - Definitive suite [All items from Suites 1 & 2] [1955], Popular song
The Planets, Op.32:1. Mars, The Bringer of War
Jerusalem
'Summon the lion' from Testament
The Walk to the Paradise Garden
In the house of the Lord (Meditations on a Theme by John Blow)
Anitra's Dance (Peer Gynt Suite No 1)
Solveig's Song (Peer Gynt Suite No 2, Op 55)
Sinfonietta in A major, Op 5/48 (1st mvt)
Popular Song (Façade)
Henry V - Suite
Spartacus: Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia
Valse Fantaisie
Symphony No.6 in B minor 'Pathetique' - III. Allegro Molto Vivace
Four Sea Interludes: The Storm
Judith - Oratorio - "Long Since in Egypt's Plenteous Land"
Symphony No 7 in C sharp minor, Op 131 (4th mvt)
Symphony No 1 in B flat minor (2nd mvt)
Lezghinka (Gayane)
Hymnus Paradisi: iii Psalm 23, The Lord is My Shepherd
Symphony no.2 'Resurrection'
Proms 2018: Prom 59: Relaxed Prom
Proms 2017: Prom 30: Walton – Belshazzar’s Feast
Proms 2015: Prom 34: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
BBC Singers 2013-14 Season: C. P. E. Bach UK Premiere
Proms 2013: Prom 42: Janáček, Beethoven & Tchaikovsky
