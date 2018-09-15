Double Dee + Steinski
Double Dee + Steinski
Double Dee + Steinski Biography (Wikipedia)
Double Dee and Steinski is a duo of hip hop producers, composed of Doug "Double Dee" DiFranco and Steven "Steinski" Stein. They achieved notoriety in the early 1980s for a series of underground hip-hop sample-based collages known as the "Lessons".
Although they never had a hit record, they proved highly influential for subsequent artists such as Coldcut, DJ Shadow, Cut Chemist, the Avalanches, and Girl Talk. Their music was not widely available on CD until 2008 due to their use of copyrighted material. There have been occasional illegal re-issues, and several internet sites have mp3s of their music available for download.
Double Dee + Steinski Tracks
Lesson #2 (The James Brown Mix)
Lesson 1
Lesson 1
Lesson 3 (History Of Hip Hop Mix)
Lesson 3 (History Of Hip Hop Mix)
Lesson One
Lesson One
Lesson 1 (The Payoff Mix)
Lesson 1 (The Payoff Mix)
The Lesson 1
The Lesson 1
The Sugar Hill Suite
The Sugar Hill Suite
When You See Me
When You See Me
Double Dee + Steinski Links
