Bryn Terfel
Bass-baritone opera singer. Born 9 November 1965
Sir Bryn Terfel Jones, CBE (born 9 November 1965) is a Welsh bass-baritone opera and concert singer. Terfel was initially associated with the roles of Mozart, particularly Figaro and Don Giovanni, but has subsequently shifted his attention to heavier roles, especially those by Wagner.
Bryn Terfel Performances & Interviews
- Bryn Terfel's electrifying performance of "Va, Tosca"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05kh4b1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05kh4b1.jpg2017-10-20T13:37:00.000ZThe evil Baron Scarpia blasphemously plots his conquest of Tosca and the execution of her lover inside the church of Sant'Andrea della Valle, as the choir sing Te Deum.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05kh2gy
Bryn Terfel's electrifying performance of "Va, Tosca"
- Bryn Terfel: 'Music is something that bridges gaps and transforms lives'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05638vs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05638vs.jpg2017-06-15T16:17:00.000ZThe legendary bass-baritone helped us celebrate BBC Music Day 2017 with a performance of Schubert's "Auf dem Wasser zu singen" ("To sing on the water") live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056069f
Bryn Terfel: 'Music is something that bridges gaps and transforms lives'
- The Proms 2017 season is here!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050kgdf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050kgdf.jpg2017-04-20T12:55:00.000ZTake a peek behind the preparation for the world’s greatest classical music festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050g4ks
The Proms 2017 season is here!
- Bryn Terfel chats with Clarehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01grgfc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01grgfc.jpg2013-09-15T09:34:00.000ZClare Balding chats to Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01grgmf
Bryn Terfel chats with Clare
Bryn Terfel Tracks
Myfanwy
Rhydian Roberts
Myfanwy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwx4.jpglink
Myfanwy
Last played on
Sea Fever
John Ireland
Sea Fever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46z.jpglink
Sea Fever
Last played on
Salm 23
Bryn Terfel
Salm 23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Salm 23
Last played on
Anfonaf Angel
Bryn Terfel
Anfonaf Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Anfonaf Angel
Last played on
Y Pysgotwyr Perl
Bryn Terfel
Y Pysgotwyr Perl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Y Pysgotwyr Perl
Last played on
Il Mio Cuore Va (Titanic)
Bryn Terfel
Il Mio Cuore Va (Titanic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Il Mio Cuore Va (Titanic)
Last played on
Ar Lan Y Môr
Traditional Welsh, Chris Hazell, Bryn Terfel, Czech Philharmonic & Paul Bateman
Ar Lan Y Môr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Ar Lan Y Môr
Composer
Leb' wohl, du kühnes, herrliches Kind! (Die Walküre)
Richard Wagner
Leb' wohl, du kühnes, herrliches Kind! (Die Walküre)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Leb' wohl, du kühnes, herrliches Kind! (Die Walküre)
Falstaff, Act I: "Ehi! paggio... L'Onore! Ladri!"
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff, Act I: "Ehi! paggio... L'Onore! Ladri!"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Falstaff, Act I: "Ehi! paggio... L'Onore! Ladri!"
Aprite un po' quegli occhi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Aprite un po' quegli occhi (The Marriage of Figaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Aprite un po' quegli occhi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Epiphany (Sweeney Todd)
Stephen Sondheim
Epiphany (Sweeney Todd)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Epiphany (Sweeney Todd)
Gŵyl Y Baban (feat. Caryl Parry Jones)
Bryn Terfel
Gŵyl Y Baban (feat. Caryl Parry Jones)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Gŵyl Y Baban (feat. Caryl Parry Jones)
Last played on
Still Still Still
Bryn Terfel
Still Still Still
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Still Still Still
Last played on
Cwsg, Cwsg, Cwsg
Bryn Terfel
Cwsg, Cwsg, Cwsg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Cwsg, Cwsg, Cwsg
Last played on
Nadolig? Pwy A Ŵyr? (feat. Catrin Finch)
Bryn Terfel
Nadolig? Pwy A Ŵyr? (feat. Catrin Finch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Nadolig? Pwy A Ŵyr? (feat. Catrin Finch)
Last played on
Silent Night
Franz Xaver Gruber
Silent Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3h5k.jpglink
Silent Night
Orchestra
Last played on
I Orwedd Mewn Preseb
Bryn Terfel
I Orwedd Mewn Preseb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
I Orwedd Mewn Preseb
Last played on
Brenin Y Ser
Bryn Terfel
Brenin Y Ser
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Brenin Y Ser
Performer
Last played on
Anwylyn Mair
Bryn Terfel
Anwylyn Mair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Anwylyn Mair
Last played on
The cloths of heaven
Dilys Elwyn-Edwards
The cloths of heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
The cloths of heaven
Last played on
Ar Hyd y Nos
Traditional Welsh, Welsh National Opera Orchestra, Gareth Jones & Bryn Terfel
Ar Hyd y Nos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Ar Hyd y Nos
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Mae'r Sêr Yn Canu (feat. Fflur Wyn & Côr Rhuthun)
Bryn Terfel
Mae'r Sêr Yn Canu (feat. Fflur Wyn & Côr Rhuthun)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Mae'r Sêr Yn Canu (feat. Fflur Wyn & Côr Rhuthun)
Last played on
Tawel Nos (feat. Catrin Finch)
Bryn Terfel
Tawel Nos (feat. Catrin Finch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Tawel Nos (feat. Catrin Finch)
Last played on
3 Songs - Liebesbotschaft, Heidenroslein & Litanei auf das Fest
Franz Schubert
3 Songs - Liebesbotschaft, Heidenroslein & Litanei auf das Fest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
3 Songs - Liebesbotschaft, Heidenroslein & Litanei auf das Fest
Last played on
Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Richard Rodgers
Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Last played on
I Believe (Live on Michael Ball)
Bryn Terfel
I Believe (Live on Michael Ball)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja (The Magic Flute)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja (The Magic Flute)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja (The Magic Flute)
Last played on
Morning Has Broken
Katherine Jenkins
Morning Has Broken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmdp.jpglink
Morning Has Broken
Last played on
The Rake's Progress - Epilogue
Igor Stravinsky
The Rake's Progress - Epilogue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Rake's Progress - Epilogue
Last played on
Tre sbirri... Te Deum (Tosca)
Giacomo Puccini
Tre sbirri... Te Deum (Tosca)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Tre sbirri... Te Deum (Tosca)
Last played on
Vecchia zimarra, senti (La bohème)
Giacomo Puccini
Vecchia zimarra, senti (La bohème)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Vecchia zimarra, senti (La bohème)
Last played on
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm
Bryn Terfel
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm
Last played on
If I Were A Rich Man
Bryn Terfel
If I Were A Rich Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
If I Were A Rich Man
Last played on
Cân Yr Afon
Bryn Terfel
Cân Yr Afon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Cân Yr Afon
Performer
Last played on
Deh, vieni alla finestra (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Deh, vieni alla finestra (Don Giovanni)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Deh, vieni alla finestra (Don Giovanni)
Performer
Last played on
An Die Musik
Bryn Terfel
An Die Musik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
An Die Musik
Last played on
Bugail Aberdyfi
Bryn Terfel
Bugail Aberdyfi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Bugail Aberdyfi
Last played on
Perhaps Love
Bryn Terfel
Perhaps Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Perhaps Love
Last played on
Io ti lascio - aria for bass and strings (KA.245)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Io ti lascio - aria for bass and strings (KA.245)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Io ti lascio - aria for bass and strings (KA.245)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Proms in the Park: Hyde Park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewc5q9
Hyde Park
2017-09-09T04:33:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0541xhc.jpg
9
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Proms in the Park: Hyde Park
Hyde Park
Proms 2016: Prom 2
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edbhn3
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-16T04:33:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx217.jpg
16
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 2
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 11: Fiddler on the Roof
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efbfxj
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-25T04:33:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm6wq.jpg
25
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 11: Fiddler on the Roof
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Concert Orchestra at Grange Park Opera 2015: Fiddler on the Roof
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3v5v2
Grange Park Opera, Hampshire
2015-07-03T04:33:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qr473.jpg
3
Jul
2015
BBC Concert Orchestra at Grange Park Opera 2015: Fiddler on the Roof
Grange Park Opera, Hampshire
BBC Concert Orchestra at Grange Park Opera 2015: Fiddler on the Roof
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep8c8g
Grange Park Opera, Hampshire
2015-07-02T04:33:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01sp4yp.jpg
2
Jul
2015
BBC Concert Orchestra at Grange Park Opera 2015: Fiddler on the Roof
Grange Park Opera, Hampshire
