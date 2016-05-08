Emarosa ( EM-ə-ROH-sə) is an American alternative band from Lexington, Kentucky. The band currently consists of founding member ER White (lead guitar) as well as lead vocalist Bradley Walden, Bass guitarist Robert Joffred and rhythm guitarist Matthew Marcellus.

Upon forming in 2006, they released one extended play (EP) in 2007, titled This Is Your Way Out, and shortly after, the group underwent significant line-up and sound changes, dropping their heavy metal influence and leaning towards a more rock sound. The band went on to release Relativity, which features vocalist Jonny Craig and new guitarist Jonas Ladekjaer. Their eponymous second album was released on June 29, 2010, meeting their highest critical acclaim yet. After undergoing a vocalist change and a slight style change, they released their third album Versus on September 9, 2014 which peaked at No. 61 in the Billboard 200. The band released their fourth studio album, 131, on July 8, 2016 through Hopeless Records. The band has undergone several line-up changes throughout its career, with lead guitarist ER White being the only remaining founding member.