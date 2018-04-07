Richard AyresBorn 29 October 1965
Richard Ayres (born 29 October 1965, Cornwall) is a British composer and music teacher.
Richard Ayres followed Morton Feldman’s classes at the Darmstadt and Dartington summer schools. He studied composition, electronic music, and trombone at Huddersfield Polytechnic until 1989, graduating with Distinction in 1989. Since September 1989, Ayres has lived and worked in the Netherlands. He studied postgraduate composition course at the Royal Conservatory of The Hague, studying with Louis Andriessen, and graduating in 1992.
From 1990 Richard Ayres has worked as composer receiving performances from among others the ASKO Ensemble, the Schönberg Ensemble, Ives Ensemble, Orkest de Volharding, Maarten Altena Ensemble, The Netherlands Ballet Orchestra, Netherlands Radio Symphony Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Apartment House, London Sinfonietta, Klangforum Wien, MusikFabrik, Continuum (Canada) as well as writing for ensembles with more unusual instrumentations formed for specific projects.
No. 51 (resting songs)
No.37b For Orchestra: 4th mvt: 'Exit'
No 42 (In The Alps)
Noncerto for oboe and chamber orchestra (no. 40)
No. 48 (Night Studio)
No.37b for orchestra
In the Alps (Scene 4: The Bobli Dance)
No 36 Noncerto for Horn
