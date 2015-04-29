Anders Bertil Michael Jormin, born 7 September 1957 in Jönköping, is a Swedish bassist and composer.

Jormin established a musical partnership with Bobo Stenson in the mid-1980s which led to international recognition playing with Charles Lloyd, in the early 1990s. In the late 1990s he also performed regularly with Polish trumpeter Tomasz Stańko.

Jorman has played and toured internationally with many musicians including Elvin Jones, Don Cherry, Lee Konitz, Joe Henderson, Paul Motian, Rita Marcotulli, Norma Winstone, Mike Manieri, Mats Gustafsson, Albert Mangelsdorff, Dino Saluzzi, Marilyn Crispell and Kenny Wheeler.

Anders Jormin also teaches double bass and improvisation and holds a Professorial post at the Academy of Music and Drama at Gothenburg University since 2002. In 1995 he undertook a visiting professorship at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki. The same appointed him Doctor honores causa (honorary doctorate) in 2003.