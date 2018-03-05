Kim Wilde Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Wilde (born Kim Smith; 18 November 1960) is an English pop singer, author, DJ and television presenter who burst onto the music scene in 1981 with her debut single "Kids in America", which reached number two in the UK. In 1983, she received the Brit Award for Best British Female solo artist. In 1986, she had a UK number two hit with her version of the Supremes' song "You Keep Me Hangin' On", which also went on to be a major US hit, topping the charts there in 1987. Between 1981 and 1996, she had 25 singles reach the Top 50 of the UK singles chart. Her other hits include "Chequered Love" (1981), "You Came" (1988) and "Never Trust a Stranger" (1988). In 2003, she collaborated with Nena on the song "Anyplace, Anywhere, Anytime", which topped the Dutch charts.
Worldwide, she has sold over 10 million albums and 20 million singles. Starting in 1998, while still active in music, she has branched into an alternative career as a landscape gardener.
- Kim Wilde: "Don't water during the day, you don't want to be scorching the leaves of your plants"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dcfw4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dcfw4.jpg2018-07-09T14:55:00.000ZKim's got gardening tips for hot weather and chats about her album Here Come The Aliens.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06d90c1
Kim Wilde: "Don't water during the day, you don't want to be scorching the leaves of your plants"
- Kim Wilde tells Michael about her UFO sighting!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061msb8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061msb8.jpg2018-03-18T13:30:00.000ZKim Wilde explains the inspiration behind her new album title 'Here Come The Aliens'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061jkh1
Kim Wilde tells Michael about her UFO sighting!
- Kim Wilde remembers the 1980'shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mnprk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mnprk.jpg2013-12-01T13:32:00.000ZKim Wilde remembers the 1980's and talks about being over awed as a young star.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01mnpry
Kim Wilde remembers the 1980's
Kids In America
You Keep Me Hangin' On
You Keep Me Hanging On
Four Letter Word
Never Trust A Stranger
Pop Don't Stop
