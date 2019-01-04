Gothenburg Symphony OrchestraFormed 1905
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra (GSO; Swedish: Göteborgs Symfoniker) is a Swedish symphony orchestra based in Gothenburg. The GSO is resident at the Gothenburg Concert Hall at Götaplatsen. The orchestra received the title of the National Orchestra of Sweden (Swedish: Sveriges Nationalorkester) in 1997.
The GSO was founded in 1905, with Heinrich Hammer as its first principal conductor. The composer Wilhelm Stenhammar was the orchestra's second principal conductor, from 1907 to 1922. In addition to Stenhammar conducting his own works, Jean Sibelius and Carl Nielsen made regular guest-conducting appearances with the GSO. The orchestra's fortunes waxed and waned in subsequent years, until the advent of Neeme Järvi as principal conductor, from 1982 to 2004. Although the GSO has a broad repertoire, it has a special affinity for the works of the Nordic Late Romantic composers, such as Jean Sibelius and Edvard Grieg. During Järvi's tenure as principal conductor, the longest tenure of any principal conductor in the GSO's history, its reputation on the world stage was greatly increased, including sponsorships from Volvo and a recording contract with Deutsche Grammophon. Järvi currently holds the title of Principal Conductor Emeritus (Chefdirigent Emeritus) with the GSO.
Tracks
Sort by
The Age of Gold, Op. 22 (Introduction)
Serenade in F major, Op.31: 4th mvt: Notturno
Holberg Suite, Op.40 (Praeludium)
Midvinter (Midwinter)
Symphony No 1 (Andante tranquillo)
Serenade in F major, Op.31 - Overtura
At the Castle Gate; Entr'acte (Pelléas et Mélisande)
Symphonic Dance No 3, Op 64
Symphony No.1 in E minor, Op.39 - III. Scherzo - Allegro
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 35 (3rd mvt)
A Värmland Rhapsody
Serenade in F major, Op.31 (Notturno)
Entry March of the Boyars
Symphony in C minor (4th mvt)
Donna Diana (Overture)
In Autumn, Op. 11
Karelia Suite (Intermezzo)
Symphony No 2 in B minor (4th mvt)
Oriental Festmarch (Aladdin Suite)
A Värmland Rhapsody, Op 36
Violin Concerto No 1 in D major (2nd mvt)
Wine, women and song, Op.333
Dance of the Hours (La Gioconda)
Violin Concerto in D Op. 35 ii. Romance
Romeo And Juliet Suite Op. 45: iii. Gavotte
Norwegian Dance No.2
Symphony No 6 in C major, 'Dollar Symphony' (3rd mvt)
Andante Festivo
In the steppes of central Asia
Violin Concerto no. 1 in D major: II. Andante sostenuto
Libertango
Dance of the Cockerels (Maskarade)
Blumine
Symphony No 4 in G major
Ah! perfido
Helios, Op 17
Pelleas et Melisande - incidental music Op.46; no.1. At the castle gate
Suite No 3 for violin, viola and orchestra, Op 19
Fratres for violin, strings and percussion
Vocalise, Op.34 No.14
Norwegian Dances, Op 35
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 37
Proms 2005: Prom 30
Proms 2001: Prom 27
Proms 1997: Prom 67
Proms 1997: Prom 65
