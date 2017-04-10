Goree Chester Carter or Christer Carter (December 31, 1930 – December 29, 1990), known as Goree Carter, was an American singer, guitarist, drummer, songwriter and soldier. He was also credited with the stage names Little T-Bone, Rocky Thompson and Gory Carter, and recorded music in blues genres such as electric blues, jump blues and Texas blues, as well as rock and roll.

He is best known for his 1949 single, "Rock Awhile," which has been cited by several sources as the first rock and roll record, featuring an over-driven electric guitar style similar to that of Chuck Berry years later. Carter recorded "Rock Awhile" at the age of 18, and its rediscovery has posthumously brought him recognition as a forefather of rock and roll. As a soldier, he was drafted into military service at the age of 19, and was a veteran of the Korean War.