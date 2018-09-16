Judah SandhyComposer / Singer
Judah Sandhy
Judah Sandhy Biography (Wikipedia)
Judah Sandhy is an Indian film music director who works in Kannada films. He rose to fame with 2017 Blockbuster film Operation Alamelamma.
Judah Sandhy Tracks
Haniye Haniye
Shreya Sundar Iyer & Judah Sandhy
