Warren HaynesBorn 6 April 1960
Warren Haynes
1960-04-06
Warren Haynes Biography (Wikipedia)
Warren Haynes (born April 6, 1960) is an American musician, singer and songwriter. Haynes is best known for his work as longtime guitarist with The Allman Brothers Band and as founding member of the jam band Gov't Mule. Early in his career he was a guitarist for David Allan Coe and The Dickey Betts Band. Haynes also is known for his associations with the surviving members of the Grateful Dead, including touring with Phil Lesh and Friends and The Dead. In addition, Haynes founded and manages Evil Teen Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Warren Haynes Tracks
The Sky Is Crying (feat. Warren Haynes)
Walter Trout
Walter Trout
Last played on
Stranded In Self Pity
Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Last played on
Rise Above (feat. Warren Haynes)
Bill Evans
Bill Evans
Last played on
Is It Me Or Is It You?
Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Last played on
Beat Down The Dust
Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Is It Me Or You
Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Company Man
Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Coal Tattoo
Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Is It Me Or You (Live In Session)
Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Last played on
Beat Down The Dust
Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Last played on
River's Gonna Rise
Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Last played on
Take A Bullet
Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Last played on
Man in Motion
Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Last played on
Hattiesburg Hustle
Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
Last played on
Warren Haynes - On A Real Lonely Night
Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes
