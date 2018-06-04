Warren Haynes (born April 6, 1960) is an American musician, singer and songwriter. Haynes is best known for his work as longtime guitarist with The Allman Brothers Band and as founding member of the jam band Gov't Mule. Early in his career he was a guitarist for David Allan Coe and The Dickey Betts Band. Haynes also is known for his associations with the surviving members of the Grateful Dead, including touring with Phil Lesh and Friends and The Dead. In addition, Haynes founded and manages Evil Teen Records.