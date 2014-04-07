The BledFormed 2001. Disbanded February 2012
The Bled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b3a2868-4576-4ee8-8c59-c13fc7c4038e
The Bled Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bled was an American post-hardcore band from Tucson, Arizona formed in 2001. They released four albums, Pass the Flask, Found in the Flood, Silent Treatment, and Heat Fetish before disbanding in 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Bled Tracks
Sort by
Red Wedding
The Bled
Red Wedding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Wedding
Last played on
Last American Cowboy
The Bled
Last American Cowboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last American Cowboy
Last played on
Smoke Breaks
The Bled
Smoke Breaks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoke Breaks
Last played on
Mouth Bleeder
The Bled
Mouth Bleeder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mouth Bleeder
Last played on
Devolver (album: Heat Fetish)
The Bled
Devolver (album: Heat Fetish)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mouth Breather (album: Heat Fetish)
The Bled
Mouth Breather (album: Heat Fetish)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mouthbreather
The Bled
Mouthbreather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mouthbreather
Last played on
The Bled Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist