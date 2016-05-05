Paul van KempenBorn 16 May 1893. Died 8 December 1955
Paul van Kempen
1893-05-16
Paul van Kempen Biography
Paul van Kempen (16 May 1893 – 8 December 1955) was a Dutch conductor.
Benvenuto Cellini (Overture)
Hector Berlioz
