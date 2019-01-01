Montt Mardié
David Olof Peter Pagmar (born September 16, 1983) is a Swedish singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and composer. He has also performed as Montt Mardié and Monty. As Montt Mardié, he has released three full-length albums as well as various singles on the Swedish record label Hybris. He signed to the Taiwanese label Silent Agreement, as well as the UK label Ruffa Lane in 2007. May 2009 saw the release of his first UK release, Introducing...the Best Of. His first released studio album was Drama in 2005. In late 2009, he started to perform as Monty.
