Chapelle du RoiFormed 1994
Chapelle du Roi
1994
Chapelle du Roi Tracks
Spem in alium
Thomas Tallis
If ye love me
Thomas Tallis
Blessed are those that be undefiled
Thomas Tallis
Tunes from Archbishop Parker's Psalter
Thomas Tallis
Dum transisset Sabbatum
Tallis, Alistair Dixon & Chapelle du Roi
Sing and glorify heaven's high majesty
Thomas Tallis
Alleluia pro nobis
Alistair Dixon
Benedictus
Thomas Tallis
Lamentations of Jeremiah I
Thomas Tallis
