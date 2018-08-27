Jane BerbiéMezzo-soprano. Born 6 May 1931
Jane Berbié
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1931-05-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b37d6a8-bb03-4695-99f5-177f4ff5e891
Jane Berbié Biography (Wikipedia)
Jane Berbié (born 6 May 1931) is a French mezzo-soprano particularly associated with Mozart and Rossini roles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jane Berbié Tracks
Sort by
Flower Duet (EXTRACT) (from "Lakme")
Léo Delibes
Flower Duet (EXTRACT) (from "Lakme")
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Flower Duet (EXTRACT) (from "Lakme")
Last played on
L' Heure espagnole
Maurice Ravel
L' Heure espagnole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
L' Heure espagnole
Last played on
L' Heure espagnole
Maurice Ravel
L' Heure espagnole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
L' Heure espagnole
Last played on
Flower Duet from Lakme
Léo Delibes
Flower Duet from Lakme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Flower Duet from Lakme
Last played on
Sous le dôme épais (Lakmé)
Léo Delibes
Sous le dôme épais (Lakmé)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Sous le dôme épais (Lakmé)
Last played on
Le Nozze Di Figaro - Act 2 - Finale
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze Di Figaro - Act 2 - Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Le Nozze Di Figaro - Act 2 - Finale
Last played on
L' Enfant et les sortilèges
---See FRENCH RADIO Orchestre De L'ortf, Maurice Ravel, Lorin Maazel, Camille Maurane & Jane Berbié
L' Enfant et les sortilèges
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L' Enfant et les sortilèges
Performer
Last played on
Carmen, Act 1: L'amour Est Un Oiseau Rebelle
Maria Callas
Carmen, Act 1: L'amour Est Un Oiseau Rebelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j9qp.jpglink
Carmen, Act 1: L'amour Est Un Oiseau Rebelle
Last played on
Votre toast, je peux vous le render
Georges Bizet DEUTSCHE, José van Dam, Christine Barbaux, Jane Berbié, Agnes Baltsa, Michel Marinpouille, Alexander Malta, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Herbert von Karajan, Choeur de l'Opéra de Paris & Jean Laforge
Votre toast, je peux vous le render
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Votre toast, je peux vous le render
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Flower Duet: Dome Epais Le Jasmin
Jane Berbié
Flower Duet: Dome Epais Le Jasmin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flower Duet: Dome Epais Le Jasmin
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1974: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evc8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-21T03:43:22
21
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqwhn3
Royal Albert Hall
1972-07-24T03:43:22
24
Jul
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqgwhn
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-04T03:43:22
4
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6wrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1968-07-24T03:43:22
24
Jul
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Jane Berbié Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist