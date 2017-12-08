Days in December
Days in December
Days in December Biography
Days in December was a London-based post-hardcore band who released an EP entitled "Countless Hours Making Waves".
Days in December Tracks
Silence (Radio 1 Session, 8 Dec 2006)
Glass Vice (Radio 1 Session, 8 Dec 2006)
Final Stand (Radio 1 Session, 8 Dec 2006)
