Florian FrickeBorn 23 February 1944. Died 29 December 2001
Florian Fricke
1944-02-23
Florian Fricke Biography (Wikipedia)
Florian Fricke (23 February 1944 – 29 December 2001) was a German musician who started his professional career with electronic music using the Moog synthesizer within the krautrock group Popol Vuh. His music and that of the band however soon evolved in a completely different direction, and he almost completely abandoned synthesizers in favor of the acoustic piano.
Florian Fricke Tracks
Spirit of Peace 3
Popol Vuh, Popol Vuh & Florian Fricke
Spirit of Peace 3
Spirit of Peace 3
Performer
Composer
Last played on
Spirit Of Peace 1
Florian Fricke
Spirit Of Peace 1
Spirit Of Peace 1
Last played on
Valley Of The Gods/ Buddah's Footprints
Florian Fricke
Valley Of The Gods/ Buddah's Footprints
Valley Of The Gods/ Buddah's Footprints
Last played on
Fricke: Spirit of Peace
Florian Fricke
Fricke: Spirit of Peace
Fricke: Spirit of Peace
Last played on
Florian Fricke Links
