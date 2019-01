Eric Gable is an American soul/R&B singer. From 1988 to 1994, he released three studio albums, being signed on Orpheus Records/Epic Records, and had a number-one R&B hit "Remember (The First Time)". Another single, "Process of Elimination", peaked at number sixty-three in the UK Singles Chart in March 1994, his only UK chart entry.

