Curtis WrightBorn 6 June 1955
Curtis Wright
1955-06-06
Curtis Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis Blaine Wrightt Jr. (born June 6, 1955 in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania) is an American country music artist. He made his debut in 1989 with the single "She's Got a Man on her Mind" on a branch of MCA Records, before recording a solo album in 1992 on Liberty Records. By 1994, he and frequent songwriting partner Robert Ellis Orrall had formed a duo known as Orrall & Wright, which also recorded one major-label album. Wright later succeeded Brent Lamb in 2002 as the lead vocalist for the band Shenandoah, until being replaced by Jimmy Yeary in 2007. He has toured as a member of Pure Prairie League (2000-2002; 2004-2006) as well.
Curtis Wright Tracks
Rainy Day Whiskey
Curtis Wright
Rainy Day Whiskey
Rainy Day Whiskey
