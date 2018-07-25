Edward John HopkinsBorn 30 June 1818. Died 4 February 1901
Edward John Hopkins
1818-06-30
Edward John Hopkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Dr. Edward John Hopkins FRCO (30 June 1818 - 4 February 1901) was an English organist and composer.
Psalm 119
