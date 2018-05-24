Clap Your Hands Say YeahFormed 20 March 2004
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
2004-03-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b2d6a23-034d-4a29-9bb9-d2462796da4e
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Biography (Wikipedia)
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah (often abbreviated CYHSY) is the musical project of American indie rock musician Alec Ounsworth. The group was founded in 2004 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Brooklyn, New York. Until 2014, the project operated as a band with drummer Sean Greenhalgh being a member for its entirety. Keyboardist/guitarist Robbie Guertin and brothers Lee (guitar/vocals) and Tyler (bass) Sargent were also a part of the band from its inception until their collective departure in 2012. Their debut album, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, was self-released in 2005.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Tracks
The Skin Of My Yellow Country Teeth
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
The Skin Of My Yellow Country Teeth
The Skin Of My Yellow Country Teeth
Last played on
Loose Ends
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Loose Ends
Loose Ends
Last played on
Over And Over Again (Lost And Found)
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Over And Over Again (Lost And Found)
Is This Love?
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Is This Love?
Is This Love?
Last played on
Gimme Some Salt
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Gimme Some Salt
Gimme Some Salt
Last played on
In This Home On Ice
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
In This Home On Ice
In This Home On Ice
Last played on
Satan Said Dance
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Satan Said Dance
Satan Said Dance
Last played on
Ghost (feat. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah)
Claptone
Ghost (feat. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah)
Ghost (feat. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah)
Last played on
Over And Over
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Over And Over
Over And Over
Last played on
Only Run
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Only Run
Only Run
Last played on
Little Moments
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Little Moments
Little Moments
Last played on
Coming Down (feat. Matt Berninger)
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Coming Down (feat. Matt Berninger)
Coming Down (feat. Matt Berninger)
Last played on
As Always
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
As Always
As Always
Last played on
Ghost (feat. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah)
Claptone
Ghost (feat. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah)
Ghost (feat. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah)
Last played on
Upon This Tidal Wave Of Young Blood
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Upon This Tidal Wave Of Young Blood
Hysterical
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Hysterical
Hysterical
Last played on
The Witness' Dull Suprise
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
The Witness' Dull Suprise
The Witness' Dull Suprise
Misspent Youth
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Misspent Youth
Misspent Youth
Same Mistake
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Same Mistake
Same Mistake
Into Your Alien Arms
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Into Your Alien Arms
Into Your Alien Arms
Last played on
Maniac
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Maniac
Maniac
Last played on
